World War II vet gets high school diploma seven decades later

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - You can typically find Peter Yanakis in a World War II Veteran hat.

The 92-year-old served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946, but on Thursday his hat was traded for a graduation cap as he was presented with his high school diploma.

"It's amazing, surprisingly amazing," said Yanakis.

Yanakis' family surprised him with the diploma, which he never received because he was drafted before finishing high school.

"We wanted to give him this opportunity of closure and fulfillment in his life at this point," said Yanakis' granddaughter Jackie Katz.

In order to do that, Katz and her mother contacted Newtown High School in Long Island, explaining the situation. Within that same week the diploma arrived.

"Graduation is something you remember for the rest of your life so it's nice to be able to give him that moment," said Katz.

That moment was shared in front of Yanakis' family and friends at the Whitehall Manor assisted living facility where he lives.

"He just had no idea it was all about him until we positioned him at the head of the table," said Eleni Katz, Yanakis' daughter.

Shocked by the diploma, which is dated June 26, 1945, Yanakis had few words.

"Thank you, thank you and thank you...what else can you say but thank you," said Yanakis.

A heart-felt thank you from a 92-year-old veteran who thought he'd seen it all.

"The world changes in a hurry," said Yanakis.

But now he can add high school graduate to his long list of accomplishments.

"We're just proud of him, really proud," said Jackie Katz.