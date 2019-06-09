World War II Weekend in full swing in Reading

READING, Pa. - World War II Weekend is in full swing at Reading Regional Airport.

The 29th annual event presented by the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum features air shows, re-enactors and displays of vintage World War II era planes and other military equipment.

We got an up-close look at a war re-enactment. This one involved fighting in a French village and a U.S. solider being captured.

"It's really cool to understand the history of where we come from and what an incredible conflict that was, and really helped save the world for us," said Tim Delvecchio of Leesport.

World War II Weekend wraps up on Sunday.