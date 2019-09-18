WWII veteran from Allentown awarded Bronze Star 74 years after battle
As Allentown's Clarence Smoyer walked into Washington DC's World War II Memorial it was a step back into his history.
"My tank commander said 'gentleman I give you Cologne. Let's knock the hell out of it.' And we obliged," the 96-year old said about his time in Cologne, Germany in World War II.
On March 6, 1945, as a tank gunner Smoyer fired the first shot in the key battle of Cologne. His crew defeated a feared German Panther tank.
The epic battle was captured on film. Smoyer, who destroyed five German tanks, was known as the Hero of Cologne.
However, only his captain and the cameraman were awarded the Bronze Star for Valor.
A piece of gum cost Smoyer the Bronze Star. A few days after the fight he was walking in rubble and came across some German kids who wanted gum.
The military banned talking to the enemy no matter the age. After looking in his pocket for gum and taking the kids across the street to their mom, MP's came around the corner. They cited him. It cost him the Bronze Star.
74 years later, history has been corrected.
In a ceremony fit for a hero, complete with old army buddies that served alongside him, the Army awarded the honor to Smoyer and posthumously to his three crew members.
"Some stories have enough to fill one chapter. He had 26 chapters in him," said author Adam Makos.
Makos captured those stories in his book Spearhead. The book helped to spearhead the effort for Clarence and his crew to finally get their due.
"This guy doesn't toot his own horn, doesn't have a bumper sticker that says I'm a veteran, doesn't wear Purple Hearts around, he doesn't shout I'm a hero," Makos said.
However, those at the ceremony saluted and thanked Smoyer for his service and bravery.
Smoyer said he never talked about the war, saying his memories were painful. But that changed over the past couple of years, with the help of Makos.
One thing about the greatest generation, they don't have to tell you what they did. Instead they continue to lead by example.
"I wear this medal in memory of all the young boys who lost their lives and never got to live out their lives," Smoyer said.
