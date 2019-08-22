Young heart disease survivor to lead Lehigh Valley Heart Walk

To see him running through a corn maze on Raub's Farm in Palmer Township, you would never know four-year-old Jude Solderich from Allentown spent his first year of life in and out of the hospital.

"At one point we didn't know if he would make it to one," said Jude's mother Natalie Solderich.

Jude's parents, Natalie and Joseph Solderich, found out their baby boy had a severe case of Congenital Heart Disease when Natalie was just 20 weeks pregnant.

Jude had heart surgery shortly after he was born and did well but then at about three months his heart started to fail. He was placed on a transplant list.

"It was a very emotional time and it still is just seeing him run around and being a normal four year old," said Natalie Solderich.

What happened next was nothing short of a miracle.

"His heart started to remold which they couldn't quite understand what was going on," said Natalie Solderich.

Fast forward, and Jude was eventually removed from that transplant list.

"He is now four years old and is on no medication and his own heart that he was born with, and he's doing extremely well," said Natalie Solderich.

Jude's doing so well, he's now leading the Lehigh Valley Heart Walk next month. He'll be at the front of the pack as the community walks through the corn maze in the shape of the American Heart Association's logo, a new spin on the annual fundraiser.

"It's going to be fun," said Jude.

"A lot of people believe that a heart condition or heart attack is always with older people and with Jude, people need to know they could be a baby or an infant or a small child, it could be any age," said Jude's father Joseph Solderich.

The Lehigh Valley Heart Walk is not only a fundraiser but also an event aimed at bringing the community together to raise awareness.

"The money funds so many wonderful programs out there as they continue to do great research for treatment," said Heart Walk Chairperson Tony DaRe.

"I am amazed and blessed for all the people that cared for him and care for him so we're very fortunate and lucky," said Joseph Solderich.

The Lehigh Valley Heart Walk is Sunday, September 15 on Raub's Farm.