Young hockey players hit the ice with national sled hockey team
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some young hockey players got the chance to hit the ice with some of the best in the sport this weekend.
The U.S. National Sled Hockey Team spent time with the first ever Lehigh Valley Phantoms sled hockey team, a team that puts children with disabilities on the ice.
The Olympic team was in town for a conference and invited the local young team to hit the ice with them.
WFMZ's Jamie Stover has the full story from the PPL Center in Allentown.
