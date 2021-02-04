EASTON, Pa. - (2 p.m. scheduled) - Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck holds a news conference to discuss a gang-related homicide.
LIVE: 2 p.m. - Northampton DA discusses gang-related homicide
