Punxsutawney Phil delivers his prognostication of either 6 more weeks of winter or an early spring

Groundhog Day 2021

El manejador del Groundhog Club A.J. Dereume sostiene a Punxsutawney Phil, la marmota que pronostica el clima, durante la 135a celebración del Día de la Marmota en Gobbler's Knob en Punxsutawney, Pensilvania, el martes 2 de febrero de 2021. Los manipuladores de Phil dijeron que la marmota pronosticó seis semanas más de clima invernal durante este año. evento que se llevó a cabo sin la asistencia de nadie debido a los posibles riesgos de COVID-19. (Foto AP / Barry Reeger)
