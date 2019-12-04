The U.S. Capitol

The Capitol is illuminated at sunrise in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

 J. Scott Applewhite

(MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE for livestream)

Witnesses include:

-Noah Feldman, Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law and Director, Julis-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law, Harvard Law School

-Pamela S. Karlan, Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law and Co-Director, Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, Stanford Law School

-Michael Gerhardt, Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence, The University of North Carolina School of Law

-Jonathan Turley, J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor Public Interest Law, The George Washington University Law School