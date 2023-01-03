STROUDSBURG, Pa. - 4:30 p.m. (scheduled) -- Pennsylvania State Police hold a news conference to discuss the apprehension of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students.
State police and the Monroe County district attorney will discuss the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, who was taken into custody early Friday morning at a home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.
The 28-year-old is charged in the killings of four Idaho students on Nov. 13.
The news conference comes after Kohberger's extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. He waived the hearing and will be taken to Idaho to face the charges.