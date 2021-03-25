WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden holds his first news conference since taking office on Jan. 20. Biden is the first chief executive in four decades to reach this point in his term without holding a formal question-and-answer session.
WATCH LIVE: 1:15 p.m. - President Biden's 1st news conference
