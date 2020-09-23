Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a news conference to discuss the results of the grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was killed at the hands of police officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found.

