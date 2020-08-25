HARRISBURG, Pa. - 1:30 p.m. (scheduled) - Pennsylvania health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and others unveil CATE, which stands for Community-Accessible Testing & Education. It's an RV equipped to conduct COVID-19 testing while also educating the public about how to stay healthy and safe.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: 1:30 p.m. - Pa. unveils COVID-19 mobile testing unit
Right Now
85°
Clear
- Humidity: 59%
- Cloud Coverage:41%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:22:39 AM
- Sunset: 07:44:28 PM
Today
Sun and some clouds, breezy, hot and humid with a gusty t-storm in spots.
Tonight
Partly cloudy and turning more comfortable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny and cooler with lower humidity.
- Easy ways to burn more calories
- Republican convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
- Black Georgia Democrat makes pitch for Trump at RNC
- Record shop sells signed copies of Swift's 'Folklore'
- Berks elections director: No postal problems so far
- 174-unit project in Hilltown Township fails to win support of supervisors
- East Penn superintendent links staffing issues, remote learning decision
- Northampton district superintendent looks forward to new school year
- Council hears criticism of Downtown Improvement District
- Spring supervisors approve permit for Shocktoberfest