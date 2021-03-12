...Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread Today...
Relative humidity values will drop into the 20s this afternoon
with increasing west winds gusting 20 to 25 mph at times.
The combination of low humidity, gusty winds, and dry fine fuels
will lead to an enhanced threat for fire spread this afternoon
into early this evening. The exception will be areas where snow
remains on the ground in parts of northeastern Pennsylvania and
northwest New Jersey.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry
or environmental protection website.