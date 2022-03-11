ARLINGTON, Va. — U.S. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby answers reporters questions at the Pentagon. The briefing was set to start at 1:30 p.m.
LIVESTREAM
NWS Weather Alert
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
developing
WATCH LIVE: Pentagon briefing
Lehigh Valley News
- Will Democrats' green dream fuel GOP red wave?
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms announce roster transactions
- Super Gigantic Garage Sale returns to Allentown Fairgrounds
- 2 car crashes in Lehigh Co. lead to utility, electric poles being hit
- Miracle League of Lehigh Valley holds annual gala
- Ukrainian priest recounts family's experience in their homeland at vigil at Bethlehem church
- Forks Township planners review Sullivan Trail proposal
- Boyd Theatre name to live on in new apartment building
- Honey Stinger donating product to Ukrainian refugees
- After 21 years, Nick's Diner in Allentown set to close
Berks Area News
- Man arrested on drug charges
- Berks DA John Adams comments on recent deadly shootings in Reading
- Governor Mifflin SD to conduct public surveys to help rebrand image
- City of Reading accepting applications to fill vacant council seat
- Local actor guest stars in episode of Law and Order SVU
- Deadly shooting being investigated in Reading, 2 people dead
- MLB lockout ends; fans, local businesses excited for season ahead
- Berks man accused in Jan. 6 riots requests status conference
- Is a Pa. gas tax cut possible? How about at a federal level?
- Berks woman wanted for assault