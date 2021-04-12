HARRISBURG, Pa. - (scheduled 1 p.m.) -- Pennsylvania officials discuss an upcoming COVID-19 mobile response vaccination tour to provide vaccinations and education to minority and underserved communities across the commonwealth.
Participants in Monday's news conference include Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam; Governor Wolf’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs Executive Director Luz Colon; Latino Connection Founder & CEO George Fernandez; Highmark Blue Shield Medical Policy Research Analyst Dr. Oralia Dominic; Independence Blue Cross Foundation President Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake; and Penn State Health System clinician Dr. Sarah Ramirez.