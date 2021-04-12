Pennsylvania Department of Health Upcoming Livestream
Pennsylvania Department of Health

HARRISBURG, Pa. - (scheduled 1 p.m.) -- Pennsylvania officials discuss an upcoming COVID-19 mobile response vaccination tour to provide vaccinations and education to minority and underserved communities across the commonwealth.

Participants in Monday's news conference include Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam; Governor Wolf’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs Executive Director Luz Colon; Latino Connection Founder & CEO George Fernandez; Highmark Blue Shield Medical Policy Research Analyst Dr. Oralia Dominic; Independence Blue Cross Foundation President Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake; and Penn State Health System clinician Dr. Sarah Ramirez.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.