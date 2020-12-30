HARRISBURG, Pa. - 1 p.m. (scheduled) - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the latest mitigation efforts.
Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
