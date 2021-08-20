WASHINGTON — Amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden addresses the evacuation of American citizens and their families, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans. You can watch his speech live on WFMZ.com and on 69-WFMZ-TV. It's set to begin at 1 p.m.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: 1 p.m. — Biden addresses ongoing crisis in Afghanistan
Lehigh Valley News
- Council votes 4-1 to proceed with demolition of Glendon Hotel
- Parkland School District requires universal masking indoors
- Northampton County OKs $624K in relief grants to small businesses
- Two T's owner scraps plan for Forks Twp. apartments, amends for lower density
- Potential state-mandated increase in care for nursing home residents threatens Gracedale's existence, McClure says
- Lower Macungie commissioners fail to reach quorum despite full agenda
- Developer hopes to bring Chipotle to Forks Twp.
- Northampton County reviews Border House, management does not attend
- Amtrak proposal includes passenger rail service linking Lehigh Valley, New York City
- LV Zoo welcomes new baby kangaroo
Berks Area News
- Amtrak reveals 'vision' for service between Reading, NYC
- Berks Jazz Fest to feature outdoor children's show
- Pa. marks farmland milestone with ceremony in Berks
- Reading Redevelopment Authority gets kudos from auditor
- Rep. Dean rides Colebrookdale rails, touts $1.3M grant
- $58M school renovation project underway at Gov. Mifflin
- NWS confirms that tornado touched down near Hamburg
- RSD superintendent leaving for job in Lower Merion
- Suspect in shooting on RACC's campus nabbed at JFK
- Wilson amends policy to require masks for students, staff