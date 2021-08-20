President Joe Biden - Taliban takeover of Afghanistan graphic

WASHINGTON — Amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden addresses the evacuation of American citizens and their families, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans. You can watch his speech live on WFMZ.com and on 69-WFMZ-TV. It's set to begin at 1 p.m.

