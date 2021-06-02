TRENTON, N.J. — 1 p.m. (scheduled) New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the state's health department update the Garden State on efforts to combat the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: 1 p.m. — New Jersey update on coronavirus
Lehigh Valley News
- St. Luke's to build new facility in Northampton County
- Lehigh County Public Defenders hosts program to provide free groceries
- Lehigh Valley Zoo to build new lemur, tortoise enclosure
- Truck driver takes plea deal, after hitting a motorcycle in possible road rage incident
- Crews prep for construction on new Easton parking garage
- Vote again delayed for former Martin Tower site zoning changes
- Hotel Bethlehem to host 100th birthday bash
- Moore Township supervisors drop plan for Route 512 traffic study
- ASD hires firm to help with superintendent search
- Allentown Art Museum sharing some surprising insights into everyday objects in 2 new exhibits
Berks Area News
- Reading City, Berks County Bar & local realtors present the landlord, tenant session
- Exeter Township School District honors graduating senior
- Local NAACP leader encourages discussion about Tulsa Race Massacre
- R-Phils general manager: 'We have no intention of ever leaving Reading'
- LGBTQ Center of Reading celebrates pride month
- The Hispanic Center of Reading has reopened
- Tower Health to expand clinic hours
- Local teacher is set to referee upcoming Summer Olympic wrestling
- Man arrested on attempted murder charge of 2 men in Berks
- Berks officials address problem of lead poisoning in children