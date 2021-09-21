DEL RIO, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provides a border security update at the international bridge in Del Rio. It was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris, and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, Abbott credited the state's Department of Public Safety troopers for securing the Del Rio sector of the southern border.
Abbott has also asked President Joe Biden to declare a federal emergency for Texas "as a result of the escalating crisis at the Texas-Mexico border.
"Border security is a federal responsibility; however, in response to the current situation, I have taken the appropriate action under state law by directing the execution of the state's emergency management plan and by declaring a state of disaster on May 31, 2021, for multiple Texas counties across the state's southern border," Abbott said in his letter to Biden on Monday. "This surge poses life-threatening risks to residents of Val Verde County and is quickly overrunning law enforcement and health care and humanitarian resources which were never intended to be used in this capacity."
Last Friday, the governor signed a bill that appropriates $1.8 billion to Texas' border security efforts. The funding, he said, will add more National Guard troops and provide additional resources to better secure the border.