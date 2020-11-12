HARRISBURG, Pa. - 10 a.m. (scheduled) - Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is joined by Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres, and Albert Fogle, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Pennsylvania National Guard Lieutenant Colonel to highlight the work of the Pennsylvania National Guard and urge the federal government to reauthorize Title 32.
The Title 32 federal authorization allows the Pennsylvania National Guard to support long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic across the commonwealth.