Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” at a martial but personal funeral on Saturday. The service will mark the death of a royal patriarch who was also a beloved husband and father, and one of a dwindling number of veterans of World War II. Hymns and music will reflect Philip’s military ties and wartime service in the Royal Navy, as well as his more than seven decades of support for his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. Philip died April 9 at the age of age 99 after 73 years of marriage. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.