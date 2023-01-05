WASHINGTON — President Biden addresses the ongoing surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. A wave of migrants from Cuba have also flooded the Florida Keys. Biden will deliver his remarks on border security and enforcement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. His speech comes a day after he announced plans to visit the border next week. Republican leaders have criticized the president over his border security policies and questioned why he hasn't made a trip there yet. Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden appointed to oversee the crisis early in his term, is scheduled to be on hand for the remarks, which were scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m.