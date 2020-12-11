SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SXM 7 satellite for SiriusXM. It's set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The nearly two-hour launch window opens at 11:21 a.m. EST. SpaceX said the weather is 90% favorable.

