WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are among those expected to attend the announcement in the South Court Auditorium at the White House. The speech is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m.

