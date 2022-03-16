Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian cities in a relentless bombardment that keeps deepening the war's humanitarian crisis. Negotiations appear to be improving, however, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr saying Russia’s demands are becoming more realistic. Ukrainian and Russian officials plan to meet again Wednesday. Officials in the besieged city of Mariupol estimated about 20,000 civilians evacuated on Tuesday. Ukraine announced that a Russian general was killed during the storming of Mariupol. There was no confirmation from Russia on the fourth reported death of a Russian general in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden is to announce more military assistance to Ukraine.