WASHINGTON — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra holds a news conference to unveil an action plan in response to the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which overturned Roe v. Wade and returned to the states the decision on whether to allow abortions.
NEWS ALERT
developing
WATCH LIVE: 11 a.m. — HHS unveils action plan in response to SCOTUS' abortion ruling
Lehigh Valley News
- Police seek person who stole from Walmart in Lower Nazareth
- Shift4 Payments adds State Farm Stadium in Arizona to growing sports business
- Cedar Fair, owner of Dorney Park, sells California land to warehouse developer Prologis
- Crews fight 3-alarm fire at Allentown apartment building
- Developer Lou Pektor's proposed business park near Route 33 gets conditional final approval
- Bethlehem Twp. planners review sketch plan for Freemansburg Avenue apartment complex
- Wawa proposed for Nazareth Pike clears hurdle with Bethlehem Township planners
- Select Sheetz stations temporarily lower price of certain gas, some drivers cautious of using flex fuel
- Volunteer crossing guards? East Penn school board brainstorms ideas after township transfers responsibility
- James Taylor fans flock to Allentown for concert, keeping restaurants abuzz with business
Berks Area News
- Pennsylvania senators to introduce bill to codify abortion access into law
- Drone helps police capture man who threatened restaurant staff in South Heidelberg Twp.
- Moran: Proposal to amend charter 'backdoor attempt' to change Reading's form of government
- Exeter Twp. supervisors take back supervision of police department
- Reading City Council appoints Cepeda-Freytiz as new council president
- Reading City Council hears noise complaints from neighboring municipalities
- Penn State Law professor speaks out about Roe v. Wade ruling
- Clothing and shoe giveaway to be held at FirstEnergy stadium
- Reading Hospital Foundation awards nearly $350,000 in grants to Reading Hospital
- Sheetz temporarily lowers fuel prices below $4 at some locations