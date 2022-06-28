WASHINGTON — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra holds a news conference to unveil an action plan in response to the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which overturned Roe v. Wade and returned to the states the decision on whether to allow abortions.

