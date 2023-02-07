PHOENIX — The NFL holds a news conference to discuss the safety and security of employees, players, and fans during Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is set to participate. The news conference was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
