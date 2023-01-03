WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives convenes its first session of the 118th Congress at noon, pursuant to the Constitution. Cheryl Johnson, the House clerk, will announce the certifications of the election of the 118th Congress have been received. Then, the members will have a quorum call. This is the first vote of the Congress. It's a roll call vote. Members have to be in the chamber to vote present.
developing
WATCH LIVE: 118th Congress convenes in US House chamber
Lehigh Valley News
- Cedar Fair, owner of Dorney Park, files first environmental, social, governance report
- Police with long guns respond to Bethlehem home after request for welfare check
- Lehigh County DA announces new second-in-command
- New gym, children's indoor playground coming soon to South Mall
- Center for families of those struggling with addiction shares vision for new year
- Man, 18, killed in crash on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
- Suspect in Idaho killings arrives at Monroe County Courthouse for hearing
- Serious crash closes American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
- Murder suspect's attorney, former classmate speak out
- New laws taking effect in 2023 in Pa., NJ
Berks Area News
- Cepeda-Freytiz discusses hopes, goals in new role as state rep
- Berks coroner seeking next of kin for man found dead at Motel 6 in Shartlesville
- New laws taking effect in 2023 in Pa., NJ
- Investigation continues into shooting outside Liberty Tap Room
- Penn State fans cheer on Gov. Mifflin grad in Rose Bowl
- Police say shooting in Reading stemmed from dispute over work being done
- Rep. Cepeda-Freytiz to take oath for 129th district seat
- Reading Pride announces new business alliance
- Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
- Police say dispute led to Reading shooting