House Republicans are courting chaos on the opening day of the new Congress. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is sparring behind closed doors with right-flank conservatives who refuse to give him their votes to become House speaker. The standoff means McCarthy could become the first nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win support from his own colleagues in the first round of voting. The showdown could devolve into a prolonged floor fight. Some Republicans worry about a spectacle that divides the party. It's in stark contrast with the other side of the U.S. Capitol, where Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell is set to become the longest-serving party leader.