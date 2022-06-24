President Joe Biden will be speaking from the White House about the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Biden will outline his approach to this new phase of the fight over abortion access. The White House has been holding meetings and researching policy ideas for weeks, but its options appear to be limited. A White House spokeswoman said this week Biden “believes we should defend the right of all Americans to make their own decisions.” Biden and other Democrats hope to use outrage over the court decision to rally voters in November’s midterm elections.