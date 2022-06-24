WASHINGTON — President Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, returning the authority to regulate abortion to the states. He was scheduled to begin speaking at 12:30 p.m.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: 12:30 p.m. — Biden comments on SCOTUS' abortion ruling
