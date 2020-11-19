WASHINGTON - 12 p.m.: President Trump's campaign holds a news conference at the Republican National Committee's headquarters. Scheduled to appear are attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis. Earlier, the president tweeted: "Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place."
