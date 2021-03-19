HARRISBURG, Pa. - 12 p.m. (scheduled) - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tours the Bucks County Intermediate Unit in Doylestown and provides an update on vaccination efforts for teachers and school staff.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 12 p.m. (scheduled) - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tours the Bucks County Intermediate Unit in Doylestown and provides an update on vaccination efforts for teachers and school staff.
