ARLINGTON, Va. — President Biden participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. That will be followed by the 155th National Memorial Day Observance at Memorial Amphitheater. The president and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to speak. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
