WASHINGTON — In a speech at the White House, President Biden is expected to announce the withdrawal of all American forces — numbering 2,500 now — by this Sept. 11. The address is set to begin at 2:15 p.m.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: 2:15 p.m. — Biden details withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan
Lehigh Valley News
- State police looking for man who led state trooper on vehicle pursuit
- PHOTOS: Da Vinci Science Center renderings
- Sharp to expand manufacturing facilities in Lehigh Valley, creating jobs
- Plans for new Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown moving 'full STEAM ahead'
- Police: Rhode Island man arrested trying to grab unemployment card in the Lehigh Valley
- S. Whitehall Twp. man charged in alleged sexual assault of teen girl
- Salisbury considering zoning changes for age-restricted housing, in-law suites
- Heroes will soon be flying high over Allentown, thanks to Hometown Heroes program
- Lower Macungie reviews proposal for redevelopment of Allen Organ sales site
- Allentown breaking ground on new skate park
Berks Area News
- Pa.'s shrinking House delegation will mean hard decisions
- Pa. awards grants to Elm, Main Street programs in Berks
- KU student wins Goodwill design contest for reusable bag
- Fire closes Route 61; Schuylkill, Berks crews respond
- Bally's, Berks company reach deal on casino properties
- Berks joins Pa. drug addiction treatment initiative
- 2 men charged in shooting on hotel parking lot in Spring Township
- Yuengling camo cans to support US military veterans
- New markers guide people along 6-mile Union Canal Trail
- Grant to help Albright offer STEM program to 5-12 students