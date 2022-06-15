WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Fed is expected to announce its largest interest rate hike since 1994 — a bigger increase than it had previously signaled and a sign that the central bank is struggling to restrain stubbornly high inflation.

