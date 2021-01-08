HARRISBURG, Pa. - 2 p.m. (scheduled) - Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provide an update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth and discuss the state’s vaccine plan.
Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.
