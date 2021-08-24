WASHINGTON — 2 p.m. (scheduled) — President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the United States' ongoing efforts in Afghanistan to evacuate American citizens, SIV applicants and their families and other vulnerable Afghans. He will also talk about his meeting with fellow G7 leaders on how our nations can come together in support of the Afghan people. You can see the president's speech live on WFMZ.com and on 69-WFMZ-TV.

President Joe Biden and Afghanistan evacuations graphic
