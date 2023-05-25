COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) releases its outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which will begin next Thursday, June 1. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
News Alert
developing
WATCH LIVE: 2023 hurricane season outlook
Lehigh Valley News
- Wiz Kidz, Bayou operators launching mobile food trailer, 'on the hunt' for new restaurant
- Lehigh Valley Zoo debuts new lemur exhibit
- Air Products to pay $1B for Uzbekistan plant that makes synthetic fuel
- Freshpet says activist investor is trying to force a sale; battle for control may loom
- Allentown developer might 'drop the contract' on waterfront properties if rezoning delayed
- Photographer who captured photos of Tina Turner at Great Allentown Fair recalls 1993 concert, Turner's impact
- Firefighters from across Lehigh Valley learn valuable skills at training event
- People in Allentown area meet emergency workers, enjoy activities at Cetronia Ambulance Corps event
- Communities remember Uvalde shooting victims, as Pa. House-passed gun control bills head to Senate
- Bryan Kohberger's parents subpoenaed in Monroe County grand jury investigation
Berks Area News
- Where and when to expect Reading's 196 new parking spaces
- Communities remember Uvalde shooting victims, as Pa. House-passed gun control bills head to Senate
- 'Step right up!': Berkshire Mall's newest food vendor serving up fried Oreos, other carnival favorites
- 'You trade in your glass slippers for combat boots': Bethlehem Catholic’s Cinderella turned West Point cadet candidate to perform at the Freddy Awards
- FedEx set to hire hundreds at Bern Township facility
- Services in Spanish offered at new behavioral health clinic in Reading
- Customers, organizations react after Target pulls some LGBTQ merchandise from stores following backlash from some customers
- Operation Special Delivery seizes $4 million in cocaine destined for Pa.
- FirstEnergy recaps progress at annual meeting
- Reading man sentenced to decades behind bars in human trafficking case