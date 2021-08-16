WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addresses the nation about the worsening crisis in Afghanistan. You can watch his speech live on WFMZ.com and on 69-WFMZ-TV. It's set to begin at 3:45 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: 3:45 p.m. - Biden addresses turmoil in Afghanistan
