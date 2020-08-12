Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

GREENVILLE, Del. - Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris appear for the first time together as the Democratic ticket at a school in Greenville, Delaware, near Wilmington. Their event was originally set to start at 2 p.m., but it has been pushed back to 3:50 p.m. No reason has been given for the delay.

