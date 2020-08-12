GREENVILLE, Del. - Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris appear for the first time together as the Democratic ticket at a school in Greenville, Delaware, near Wilmington. Their event was originally set to start at 2 p.m., but it has been pushed back to 3:50 p.m. No reason has been given for the delay.
developing
WATCH LIVE: 3:50 p.m. - Joe Biden, Kamala Harris appear together
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Right Now
89°
Scattered Clouds
- Humidity: 52%
- Cloud Coverage:38%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:10:04 AM
- Sunset: 08:02:56 PM
Today
Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a shower or heavy thunderstorm around.
Tonight
A few clouds and still humid with a spotty shower or thunderstorm possible during the evening, mainly south.
Tomorrow
Rather humid with clouds and limited sun; a shower or t-storm in the area.
- 2-year construction project to begin on Route 22
- Bucks County buys equipment to speed up vote-counting
- Hotel Bethlehem ranks second 'best historic hotel' by USA Today
- Fox Berkshire to reopen with mix of new movies, classics
- Seniors having a high time: Marijuana risks you should know
- Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
- Amazon center expected to boost businesses in Berks
- Bethlehem City Council safety panel discusses police policy on force
- Dozens of motorcycles roar their way through Bethlehem to celebrate World War II vet's birthday
- Nazareth schools to drop in-person teaching plan, go to hybrid and cyber options