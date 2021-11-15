WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signs into law the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" on the south lawn of the White House. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, both Democrats, are expected to be in attendance. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: 3 p.m. — Biden signs infrastructure bill at White House
Lehigh Valley News
- 3 charged in connection with gun trafficking ring in southeastern Pa.
- Riverside Drive construction project to prompt some extended street closures in Allentown
- Community decorates Bethlehem trellis with ornaments honoring educators
- South Whitehall 2022 budget proposal to be reviewed Wednesday
- Allentown sets tree lighting event for Dec. 4
- Allentown violence: 1 hurt in Wawa shooting; stabbing, shots fired reported within hours
- Fire guts mobile home in Moore Township
- Fire damages home in Chapman
- 1 injured in shooting outside Allentown Wawa
- Transformers characters help collect donations for Nazareth Food Bank
Berks Area News
- Labor leader, council member convicted in corruption trial
- Penn State Health seeking donations of crutches, walkers
- Man acquitted of all charges in drug overdose cases
- Buddhist temple in Berks loses building to 3-alarm fire
- 3rd earthquake in less than a week confirmed in Berks
- Ex-solicitor accuses Reading mayor of sexual harassment
- RPA addresses long wait times to exit parking garage
- Telehealth boosts efforts to link homeless, healthcare
- Violins of Hope, RSO to partner, spread message of unity
- Meuser meets with small-business owners in Hamburg