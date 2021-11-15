President Joe Biden - infrastructure bill graphic

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signs into law the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" on the south lawn of the White House. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, both Democrats, are expected to be in attendance. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

