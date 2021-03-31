PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden unveils a $2 trillion plan to reengineer America's infrastructure during a visit to Pittsburgh. He's scheduled to begin delivering his remarks at 4:20 p.m.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: 4:20 p.m. - Biden unveils $2T infrastructure plan in Pa.
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Right Now
64°
Rain
- Humidity: 83%
- Cloud Coverage:98%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:46:33 AM
- Sunset: 07:26:07 PM
Today
Cloudy with a spotty shower or some drizzle early then some rain, especially in the afternoon and overnight.
Tonight
Cloudy with some rain continuing. Some wet snow may mix in north and west late.
Tomorrow
A bit of rain and wet snow in the morning, then clouds break for some sun; brisk and noticeably cooler.
- Phillies ready to welcome fans for opening day
- Pennsylvania to make all adults vaccine eligible by April 19
- Warren County planning meeting canceled due to lack of municipality response
- Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake statement on name change
- Man sentenced for 2017 murder of girlfriend's father
- Tricks to prevent ticks
- Immigration advocates sue Berks over residential center
- Over 4,000 migrants, many kids, crowded into Texas facility
- Y expects more children, need for staff at summer camps
- What will summer camp in Pa. look like this year as COVID mitigation strategies remain in place?