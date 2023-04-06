BETHLEHEM, Pa. - 7:30 a.m. (scheduled) - Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds delivers the annual State of the City Address at the ArtsQuest Musikfest Cafe.
LIVESTREAM
spotlight
WATCH LIVE: 7:30 a.m. - Bethlehem mayor gives State of the City address
Lehigh Valley News
- Truck crashes into home in Weisenberg Township
- WATCH LIVE: 7:30 a.m. - Bethlehem mayor gives State of the City address
- Firefighters continue to monitor West Easton warehouse fire scene
- In warehouse fire aftermath, West Easton pub honoring first responders with complimentary burgers
- Bethlehem mayor to give State of the City address
- Crews remove bridge on Route 22 in Bethlehem Township
- Easton planners OK 5-story Northampton Street apartment building
- Allentown City Council allocates $1M for senior housing project
- 'We were looking for something new': IronPigs fans enjoy new menu items at Coca-Cola Park
- Authorities conducting interviews, continue to investigate cause of massive warehouse fire in West Easton
Berks Area News
- Redner's hosts 3-minute dash United Way shopping spree
- Long-awaited reopening of former Freymoyer's offers new look, menu
- Rescue dogs comfort first responders at RM Palmer Company
- Used car prices ticking up again after months of declines
- Mobile bank looking to address ‘bank desert’ in Jefferson Township
- LVHN doctor discusses how to cut down on your symptoms during spring allergy season
- Alvernia & GoggleWorks expand partnership to create arts program
- Yuengling Lager returns in Phillies cans ahead of opener
- New restaurant, Spenny's, promises a taste and vibe of Philadelphia
- Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sex abuse