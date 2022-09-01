PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden addresses what he views as "extremist" threats to American democracy during a speech delivered from Independence Hall in Philadelphia.
Earlier, in a prebuttal address that was streamed live on WFMZ.com from West Pittstown, Luzerne County, Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy said Biden is trying to distract from his administration's handling of issues that include crime, inflation, and border security.
"We must change direction in Washington before it is too late," he said.