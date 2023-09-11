NEW YORK — New York City commemorates the 22nd anniversary off the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The schedule for Ground Zero in lower Manhattan is as follows:
8:46 a.m. — Citywide moment of silence (observance of time hijacked Flight 11 struck the North Tower)
(Houses of worship will toll their bells throughout the city)
Families of victims of 2001 and 1993 attacks will begin reading the names in pairs.
9:03 a.m. — Moment of silence (observance of time hijacked Flight 175 struck the South Tower)
Reading of names continues
9:37 a.m. — Moment of silence (observance of time hijacked Flight 77 struck the Pentagon)
Reading of names continues
9:59 a.m. — Moment of silence (observance of time of the fall of the South Tower)
Reading of names continues
10:03 a.m. — Moment of silence (observance of time hijacked Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania)
Reading of names continues
10:28 a.m. — Moment of silence (observance of time of the fall of the North Tower)
Reading of names continues
12:30 p.m. — Program concludes