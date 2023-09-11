ARLINGTON, Va. — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley host an observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in honor of the 184 people killed in the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
developing
WATCH LIVE: 9/11 ceremony at the Pentagon
Lehigh Valley News
- Man charged with raping 9-year-old arrested in Costa Rica
- Taco Bell development heating up with new locations in Lehigh Valley, Schuylkill County
- 'Keep going’ – WWII veteran from Northampton County celebrates milestone birthday
- Air Products to supply oxygen equipment to Montreal wastewater treatment plant, protect bass
- Public input sought for Lehigh Valley's $4.39 billion Long-Range Transportation plan
- Downed tree blocks part of Hamilton Blvd. near Movie Tavern Trexlertown
- 19-year-old arrested for attempted homicide in Bethlehem shooting
- 36-year-old man dead after shots fired in Easton
- 'Wings of Hope' butterflies event remembers cancer victims
- Artistic Toy donates 2,000 teddy bears for Reading Royals' Teddy Bear Toss game
Berks Area News
- Blandon Turkey Hill Minit Market robbed on Sunday morning
- Artistic Toy donates 2,000 teddy bears for Reading Royals' Teddy Bear Toss game
- Family marks first anniversary of 18-year-old's fatal stabbing
- PSP offer a look inside the Cavalcante manhunt command post
- Family of stabbing victim seeks justice as crime remains unsolved
- Lebanon man charged after police pursuit yields 400 grams of cocaine
- Furry Friends: Winnie & Rainbow Brite
- Man accused of killing KU grad headed to trial
- Pa. Cannabis Festival returns to Maxatawny Township Sept. 23, 24
- BCHC and Visions Federal Credit Union to host physical and financial wellness event