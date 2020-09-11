(Scheduled - 9 a.m.) -- Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley will conduct a live virtual observance ceremony Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in honor of the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.
WATCH LIVE: 9/11 ceremony at the Pentagon
