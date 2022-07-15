BLAIRSTOWN TWP., N.J. - (9:30 a.m. - scheduled) -- Authorities in Warren County, New Jersey hold a news conference to make an announcement in an unsolved homicide case from 1982.
A teenage girl, identified only as "Princess Doe," was found brutally beaten to death next to a cemetery in Blairstown Township in July 1982.
Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin, and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick J. Callahan are among those at the news conference, which is being held 40 years to the day after the girl's body was found.