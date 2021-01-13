WASHINGTON - The House meets to consider the article of impeachment against President Trump, and vote on impeachment, on the House floor Wednesday.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: 9 a.m. - House votes on impeachment
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Right Now
33°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 75%
- Cloud Coverage:48%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:23:49 AM
- Sunset: 04:57:38 PM
Today
Intervals of clouds and sun.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy.
Tomorrow
Milder with clouds breaking for some sunshine.
- FBI says it warned about prospect of violence ahead of riot
- Rep. Dean named impeachment manager
- Nazareth school district seeking partnership with community college to enhance safety plan
- Woman seriously injured after crash involving scooter, car in Pottstown
- Man charged in shooting death at Hazleton convenience store
- Pence rules out invoking 25th Amendment on Trump
- US will require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
- FBI agents search home near West Chester, neighbors react
- LVHN division of critical care medicine chief discusses side effects of COVID-19 vaccine
- Gov. Murphy talks about how NJ will continue to combat coronavirus in State of the State address