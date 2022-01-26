ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 12:00 p.m. (scheduled) -- Mayor Matt Tuerk addresses the City of Allentown in his first State of the City.
WATCH LIVE: Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk’s, State of the City
Lehigh Valley News
Berks Area News
