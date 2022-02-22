WASHINGTON — White House press secretary briefs the media and takes questions following President Joe Biden's address on the situation in Ukraine. The briefing was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., but it has been delayed.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: White House press briefing
Lehigh Valley News
- State police investigate hit-and-run crash in Hanover Twp.
- Man arrested in Cedar Beach Park shooting
- Emmaus sneaker store asking for donations to help support U.S. Troops
- PREVIEW: The Lehigh Valley Auto Show
- Propane heater causes fire at apartment building under construction in Palmer Twp.
- Dozens of apartments proposed for vacant land in Bethlehem
- 1 injured in S. Whitehall Twp. SUV crash
- Bethlehem Twp. OKs warehouse, quarry plans for Dutch Springs site
- New police chief appointed in Bethlehem Twp.
- Crisis intensifies after Russia recognizes separatist regions of eastern Ukraine
Berks Area News
- Berks tourism industry ready to welcome back visitors in full force
- Skiers celebrate Presidents' Day on the slopes in patriotic fashion
- Son shares story of military hero father at GoggleWorks
- Berks County church looks to offer engaging, fun ways to worship
- Reading police investigate deadly weekend shooting
- Reading police investigate deadly shooting
- Kutztown Folk Festival makes in-person return this summer
- Police, Coroner respond to shooting in Reading
- Two-story building condemned following fire in Reading
- Fire at vacant building in Reading damages two adjoining homes