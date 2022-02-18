Western concerns about Moscow’s intentions in Ukraine have zeroed in on two areas of simmering conflict in the east of the country. Cease-fire violations between pro-Russian and Ukrainian troops are occurring there. NATO countries fear those areas could be a flashpoint, providing the Kremlin with a pretext to invade Ukraine. The United States upped its estimate of Russia’s troop strength for a possible Ukraine invasion to as many as 190,000. Russia plans to hold major military exercises on Saturday, including multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic and cruise missiles. The United States and its European partners are keeping on with their strategy of diplomacy and deterrence through the threat of sanctions.