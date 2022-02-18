WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden provides an update on the ongoing situation in Ukraine and Russia's buildup of military troops along the border. He was scheduled to begin speaking at 4 p.m.
LIVESTREAM
NWS Weather Alert
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, the eastern shores of Maryland, and Delaware. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 10 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
developing
WATCH LIVE: Biden addresses situation in Ukraine
Lehigh Valley News
- Pa.-directed strike team deployed to LVH-Cedar Crest
- PPL misses earnings estimates, cuts dividend
- Dieruff High School mascot 'Kiska V' dies
- Intense winds damage homes, cause thousands to lose power; PPL working hard to restore it
- Penn State Extension offers Pesticide Applicator Short Course for landscape professionals
- Lehigh Valley Health Network Chief of Neurology moves to World Federation of Neurology
- Lehigh Valley Business Report 2022
- Lehigh County resident with friends and family in Ukraine speaks out amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
- LVHN health expert discusses what could be ahead as latest wave of COVID-19 wanes
- Plans for new Chipotle and Starbucks move forward in Forks Twp.
Berks Area News
- ARL Berks issues 'Code Blue Ordinance'
- PPL misses earnings estimates, cuts dividend
- Fightin Phils to host 'Celebrate Faith Nights"
- Local Red Cross needs help amid uptick in fires
- Penn State Berks sends 5 students to dance in THON
- Truancy an issue at Berks schools
- DeSales University Sophomore named national spokesperson with goal of promoting plight of bees
- GoggleWorks celebrates endowment for future of arts center
- COVID-19 drive-up testing site in Bern Twp. extended through April 2
- High school students pursue variety of projects at Albright College science center